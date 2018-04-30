Kim Kardashian "Confused" by Steve Harvey's Family Feud Shade

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 10:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about her Family Feud skills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a guest on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she talked about appearing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud with husband Kanye West. Earlier this month, Family Feud host Steve Harvey dished details about the episode to Ellen, telling her, "Kim didn't know nothing."

But Kim told Ellen on Monday that she was "confused" by Steve's comments because she only missed one answer.

"I don't think I got one answer and it was a legitimate answer," Kim shared. "I feel like the more I talk about it I get so angry."

Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kim then added, "I don't know if he was trying to be funny or what, so I was confused by his response to me."

On the upcoming episode, viewers will see the Wests compete against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more family members.

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," host Steve revealed to Ellen last month.

Kim agreed that Kanye was "really good" at the game, but did point out that he might've missed one answer just like she did.

Watch Kim talk about her Family Feud skills in the video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Steve Harvey , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.