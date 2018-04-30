Scott Disick Gets Romantic for Sofia Richie With Rose Petal-Filled Getaway

Snapchat
Love—and the scent of rose petals—was in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.
Nearly a year since they first sparked romance rumors in Cannes in late May 2017, the model and her reality star beau are going strong. The proof is in the newest photo the 19-year-old catwalk star shared of Disick posing on what appears to be a hotel bed decorated with a surprise rose petal heart. "Omg," she captioned a photo of the bed of rose petals along with a heart eyes emoji.
While it's unclear what exactly these two lovebirds were celebrating during their brief getaway over the weekend, it seems they were joined by two of Disick's kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, son Mason and daughter Penelope.
According to The Daily Mail, the four of them were photographed taking a stroll together along a beach in Malibu on Sunday.
During the trip, Disick took time to pose with the "number one" in his life—his firstborn son. He shared a picturesque photo of the two of them together at the shore and captioned it "#1."
Back in late January, Richie joined the famous father and two of his three kids for the first time publicly when the group stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu.
Scott and Sofia are also no stranger to traveling together, having already vacationed in Aspen and multiple times in Mexico as an item.
In late March, they headed to Cabo once again, only that time with all three tots in tow and another couple along for the trip. "Scott and Sofia are inseparable and seem happy," an insider told E! News at the time. "They were posing for pictures together and kissing every chance they got."
As a separate source explained, "Scott promised Sofia a trip and thought it would be nice for them to get away." We were told Scott pulled out all the stops for their "couple's retreat" with massages, spa treatments and dinners for the group.
As it seems, when it comes to turning up the romance for his gal, Disick knows just what to do.