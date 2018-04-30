BREAKING!

SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Surprise!

Saturday Night Live standout Aidy Bryant announced Monday that she has married comedy writer Conner O'Malley. Bryant shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, and though she did not offer commentary, she did tag her hairstylist, makeup artist and the photographers.

E! News has reached out to the bride's manager for further details on her big day.

"Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che was seated near the center aisle in Bryant's photo. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also commented on her picture (with 33 red heart emojis), while fellow co-star Melissa Villaseñor wrote, "Aww Aidy!! Beautiful!" Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons commented, "Oh, @aidybryant congrats! What a gorgeous pic! How exciting!" Others famous friends who congratulated the couple included Elizabeth Banks, Laura Benanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holliday, Jill Kargman, Jenni Konner, Lauren Lapkus, Kelly Oxford, Adam Pally, Jay Pharoah and Questlove.

Bryant kept the wedding a secret, just as she did with her engagement. In April 2017, Bryant revealed on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers that O'Malley had proposed six months earlier.

Photos

Celebrity Wedding Crashers

The newlyweds met as performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago in in 2008, and they've been together ever since. "I had only had experiences with horrible mind games with men. But it was kind of perfect because I finally was like, 'That's what I don't want. I don't want games or manipulation or trying to make each other jealous. I want full, comfortable honesty,'" Bryant, now 30, shared with BUST in late 2015. "And that is really what Conner and I have always had."

Bryant and O'Malley now live in a co-op in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

It's unknown if the actress, who currently stars alongside Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, will return to SNL this weekend when Donald Glover hosts the show for the first time.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aidy Bryant , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.