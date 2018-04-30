SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Surprise!

Saturday Night Live standout Aidy Bryant announced Monday that she has married comedy writer Conner O'Malley. Bryant shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, and though she did not offer commentary, she did tag her hairstylist, makeup artist and the photographers.

E! News has reached out to the bride's manager for further details on her big day.

"Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che was seated near the center aisle in Bryant's photo. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also commented on her picture (with 33 red heart emojis), while fellow co-star Melissa Villaseñor wrote, "Aww Aidy!! Beautiful!" Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons commented, "Oh, @aidybryant congrats! What a gorgeous pic! How exciting!" Others famous friends who congratulated the couple included Elizabeth Banks, Laura Benanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holliday, Jill Kargman, Jenni Konner, Lauren Lapkus, Kelly Oxford, Adam Pally, Jay Pharoah and Questlove.

Bryant kept the wedding a secret, just as she did with her engagement. In April 2017, Bryant revealed on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers that O'Malley had proposed six months earlier.

Photos

Celebrity Wedding Crashers

The newlyweds met as performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago in in 2008, and they've been together ever since. "I had only had experiences with horrible mind games with men. But it was kind of perfect because I finally was like, 'That's what I don't want. I don't want games or manipulation or trying to make each other jealous. I want full, comfortable honesty,'" Bryant, now 30, shared with BUST in late 2015. "And that is really what Conner and I have always had."

Bryant and O'Malley now live in a co-op in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

It's unknown if the actress, who currently stars alongside Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, will return to SNL this weekend when Donald Glover hosts the show for the first time.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aidy Bryant , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Prepare for Ariana Grande's The Tonight Show Takeover With the Best of Her Past Appearances

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Break Up After Explosive Social Media Fights

Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham Is Like a Little Justin Bieber as He Teases a New Song

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian "Confused" by Steve Harvey's Family Feud Shade

Ada Vox, Katy Perry, American Idol

Katy Perry to American Idol's Ada Vox: "Trust and Believe This Is Not the End of Us"

Tristan Thompson Breaks Social Media Silence

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Scott Disick Gets Romantic for Sofia Richie With Rose Petal-Filled Getaway

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.