The Hills' Jason Wahler "Getting Help" After Relapsing

To his credit, Wahler never blamed fame for his problems. With six drinking-related arrests under his belt, "I was quickly becoming known as the non-stop partier from Orange County, when truthfully, I was just like any other alcoholic who was humiliated because of their spiral out of control," he said in October 2013. "I knew that Laguna and The Hills weren't the source of my addiction, but the overnight success, fame and cash ignited my addiction much quicker."

"Behind the scenes, my addiction had led me to the deepest, darkest places. I continued to get into legal trouble, and I even tried to take my own life. I was convinced that I had it all—backpacks full of cash, girls, fame, cars, you name it," Wahler blogged for The Huffington Post. "I had a great family, with two parents who to this day have been married to each other for 40 years. With a family as great as mine, plus the overflow of materialistic things, I thought I had it all. Ironically, I was still unhappy and felt I had nothing to live for. If these things couldn't make me happy, what would? I was so uncomfortable in my own skin that I contemplated suicide a number of times, and even attempted it once." Candidly, he added, "I had gone to rehab a number of times, but only to appease my family, girlfriends or the courts." After working with Dr. Drew, he blogged, "I joined AA, got a sponsor and started on the path to my own recovery."

Slack has been an integral part of Wahler's recovery, the reality star explained. "Ashley has supported me in my sobriety and has played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today—a man much different than the one that used to flood the airwaves with debauchery." Wahler added that he was looking forward to sharing the rest of his "sober and successful life" with his wife.