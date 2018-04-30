Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek Finds Rollins in Danger With a Ripped-From-the-Headlines Story

Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again.

In the Wednesday, May 2 episode of SVU, "The Book of Esther," the squad comes into contact with a family a lot like the Turpin family. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) races to rescue a girl being held captive by her father (played by Deadwood veteran Ray McKinnon). In the exclusive clip above, Rollins goes to extreme lengths to rescue a young girl…and ends up with guns pointed at her.

Like the real Turpin case, the squad becomes alerted to the family after a child escapes.