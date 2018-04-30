What Happened in the Bunker? The 100 Sneak Peek Is Worrying

So much for One Kru.

When Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) won the conclave at the end of season four of The 100, she chose to let everyone into the bunker, uniting all of the clans into one so that they could all survive together, even if they had to deal with crowded quarters and smaller rations of food. That was the idea, anyway, but according to our exclusive sneak peek, it did not go as planned.

In the clip, Jaha (Isaiah Washington) is peacefully reading to a little boy when a bunch of guys with guns arrive, demanding that Skaikru get on their feet. The explanation we get is rather concerning.

"Your people left you out to die," one guy tells Jaha right before punching him in the face. "We're obliging them."