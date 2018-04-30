Avengers: Infinity War Has the Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

Excelsior!

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War made history over the weekend, earning an estimated $250 million at 4,474 theaters in the U.S. and Canada—the highest domestic debut of all time. Analysts point out that the number could change when the official tally is announced Monday. Avengers: Infinity War earned $380 million overseas, bringing its global total to $630 million, the top worldwide debut of all time. It will debut in one of the largest markets, China, May 11.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record holder, opened to $248 million three years ago. The movie grossed $936.6 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run.

Avengers: Infinity War is one of six movies in history to cross the $200 million mark in their domestic debuts, following Marvel's The Avengers (2012), Jurassic World (2015), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Black Panther (2018). Marvel Studios now boasts six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time. Avengers: Infinity War celebrates a decade of hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man in 2008. "Marvel spent 10 years methodically and carefully creating a universe of characters, worlds and stories that all led to this and, in doing so, created an event unlike anything the business has ever seen," Walt Disney Studios distribution chief Dave Hollis told The Hollywood Reporter. His successor, Cathleen Taff, admitted, "We have been sitting here all weekend in astonishment."