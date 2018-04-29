Prince William and Kate Middleton Given Sweet Tribute by Kensington Palace on 7th Anniversary

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 7:25 PM
Seventh heaven!
Kensington Palace made sure to give Prince William and Kate Middleton a sweet tribute on the couple's seventh wedding anniversary.
The official Kensington Palace Instagram posted a photo from after they were wed, when the royal duo rode around in a royal blue (we wonder if that was intended?) Aston Martin Volante that was decorated with balloons and a license plate that read "Ju5t Wed."
The caption read, "Seven years ago today—thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary."
The future king and queen were wed in front of 1,900 guests at Westminster Abbey. For her day, Kate wore a sleek gown by Alexander McQueen, which cost more than $400K.
The couple also had two receptions: a lunch-time reception at Buckingham Palace for 650 guests, which was hosted by the Queen. Then there was a night time one, in which there were fireworks and a live band led by the pop star Ellie Goulding The event was held at the Palace's magnificent Throne Room, which was transformed into a "massive nightclub." Only the couple's inner circle, 300 people, were invited to that bash, hosted by the Prince of Wales.
REX/Shutterstock
The pair have certainly lived a lot of life in the past seven years—the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, Louis Arthur Charles, on April 23.
The royals are also parents to George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.
Of course, all eyes are on England as the country gears up for Prince Harry and his American leading lady Meghan Markle's royal wedding, which is just days away. The betrothed twosome will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.
