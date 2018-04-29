Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

ABC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 9:01 PM
ABC
The 2018 Daytime Emmys are finally here!
On Sunday, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will co-host the annual ceremony, which honors a slew of top soap operas, talk shows and other daytime programs.
Several winners were announced at the preliminary Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday.
See the full list of winners below (check back for updates after the Daytime Emmys).
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
WINNER: The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
Sesame Street - WINNER
Dino Dana
Julie's Greenroom
Sprout House
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series
Free Rein - WINNER
Annedroids
Nat Geo Kids Block
Odd Squad
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Education or Informational Series
Giver - WINNER
Mind Field
Sea Rescue
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Xploration DIY Sci
Xploration Outer Space
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital
Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux - Days of Our Lives
Maura West as Ava Jerome - General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos - General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn - General Hospital
John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller as Jason Morgan/Drew - General Hospital
WINNER: James Reynolds as Abe Carver - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron - The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland - The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams - Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson as Chloe Mitchell - The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful
Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine - General Hospital
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton - Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox - General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher - The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards as Nicole Avant Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome - General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter - The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady - Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson - General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton - Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Rome Flynn as Zende Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu as Reed Hellstrom - The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss as JJ Deveraux - Days of Our Lives
Hudson West as Jake Webber - General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton as Zach Sinnett - The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer as Scooter Nelson - Days of Our Lives
John Enos as Roger - Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica - Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Vernee Watson as Stella Henry - General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Anne Winters as Mia Phillips - Zac & Mia - WINNER
Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett - The Bay The Series
Vanessa Kelly as Journee - Giants
Lilly Melgar as Janice Ramos - The Bay The Series
Alicia Minshew as Angelica Caruso - Tainted Dreams
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett - The Bay The Series - WINNER
James Bland as Malachi - Giants
Richard Brooks as Augustus Barringer - The Rich and the Ruthless
Van Hansis as Thom - Eastsiders
Kian Lawley as Zac Meier - Zac & Mia
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos - The Bay The Series - WINNER
Molly Burnett as Laura - Relationship Status
Terri Ivens as Orchid - The Bay The Series
Kira Reed Lorsch as Jo Connors - The Bay The Series
Alexis G. Zall as Bec Meier - Zac & Mia
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Eric Nelsen as Daniel Garrett - The Bay The Series - WINNER
Brandon Beemer as Evan Blackwell - The Bay The Series
Stephen Guarino as Quincy - Eastsiders
John Halbach as Ian - Eastsiders
Derrell Whitt as Will Campbell - The Bay The Series
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Patrika Darbo as Mickey Walker - The Bay The Series - WINNER
Jennifer Bassey as Beverly Newman - Anacostia
Thomas Calabro as Arthur Tobin - The Bay The Series
Chad Duell as Adam Kenway - The Bay The Series
Mike E. Winfield as Jeremy - Conversations in L.A.
Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program
Dove Cameron as Liv and Maddie Rooney - Liv and Maddie: Cali Style - WINNER
Kristos Andrews as Tyler - This Just In
Ed Asner as Santa Claus - A StoryBots Christmas
Michela Luci as Dana - Dino Dana
Raven Symone as Raven Baxter - Raven's Home
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants - SpongeBob SquarePants - WINNER
Christopher Diamantopoulos as Master Eon - Skylanders Academy
Tress MacNeille as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry, Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony - VeggieTales in the City
Andy Richter as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort - All Hail King Julien: Exiled
John Tartaglia as Splash & Mrs. Tidy - Splash and Bubbles
Outstanding Culinary Host
Vivian Howard, Host - A Chef's Life
Giada De Laurentiis, Host - Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri, Host - Guy's Ranch Kitchen
WINNER: Lidia Bastianich, Host - Lidia's Kitchen
Danny Bowien, Host - Mind of A Chef
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Raul De Molina, Host - El Gordo y la Flaca
WINNER: Lili Estefan, Host - El Gordo y la Flaca
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent - El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor - Encuentro
Gabriela Natale, Host - SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Host - Family Feud
Alex Trebek, Host - Jeopardy!
WINNER: Wayne Brady, Host - Let's Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Host - Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Host - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Educational and Informational Program
Brandon McMillan, Host - Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan - WINNER
Roman Atwood, Host - Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Jack Hanna, Host - Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
David Osmond, Host - Wonderama
Steve Spangler, Host - Xploration DIY Sci
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts - Access Hollywood Live
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts - Pickler and Ben
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Host - Steve Harvey
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host - The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Host - Larry King Now
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick, Jr., Host - Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts - Live with Kelly and Ryan
WINNER: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts - The Real
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts - The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts - The View
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
General Hospital - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
General Hospital - WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Original Song – Drama
"Who I Am" - General Hospital - WINNER
"End of Time" - The Bold and the Beautiful
"Sun Still Shines" - Days of Our Lives
"Perfume Smoke" - General Hospital
"Moon and Back" - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless - WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Elena of Avalor - WINNER
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Puppy Dog Pals
Sunny Day
Tangled: The Series
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Marie Thorhauge Torslev, Production Designer - Through the Woods
Steve C. Meyers, Background Layout Artist - Puppy Dog Pals
Tom Caulfield, Storyboard Artist - Tangled: The Series
Michelle Park, Color Designer - Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Robyn Yannoukos, Colorist - Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series
Zac & Mia - WINNER
The Bay The Series
Conversations in L.A.
Eastsiders
Relationship Status
Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program
Octonauts - WINNER
Disney Doc McStuffins
Peg+Cat
A StoryBots Christmas
Vampirina
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
Tumble Leaf - WINNER
If You Give A Mouse A Cookie
Nature Cat
Peg+Cat
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Outstanding Children's Animated Series
SpongeBob SquarePants - WINNER
Lost in Oz
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Trollhunters
Wild Kratts
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
A StoryBots Christmas - WINNER
DuckTales: Woo-oo!
All Hail King Julien: Exiled
Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze
Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale
Outstanding Culinary Program
A Chef's Life
Giada Entertains
WINNER: Lidia's Kitchen
Mind of A Chef
Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
WINNER: The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
WINNER: Judge Mathis
Justice with Judge Mablean
The People's Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Naturally, Danny Seo - WINNER
Ask This Old House
Home & Family
Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger
This Old House
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild - WINNER
1st Look
Destination Craft with Jim West
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Xploration Awesome Planet
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
WINNER: Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Café CNN
WINNER: Despierta America
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Chew
WINNER: The Dr. Oz Show
Megyn Kelly Today
Larry King Now
Steve Harvey
Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
WINNER: The Talk
The View
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
WINNER: Destinos
El Gordo y la Flaca
LAnzate
Showbiz
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Outstanding Special Class Series
Xploration Earth 2050 - WINNER
The Great Big Show
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Special Class Special
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me - WINNER
The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Bean
I'm With The Banned
Skyward
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with Julia & Elmo - WINNER
8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games
DreamWorks Celebrates International Women's Day 2017
Storyline Online
Weird But True! Shorts
Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series
Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force - WINNER
Annedroids
DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender
Jeopardy!
Sesame Street
A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com
Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series
ASTEROIDS! - WINNER
Design Squad
I'm With The Banned
Manifest 99
Son of Jaguar
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical
Undocumented and Unafraid: "Forbidden" - WINNER
Dr. Phil: "Mother Knows Best: A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder"
Dr. Phil: "Singer Sinead O'Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown: The Exclusive Interview"
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:"The Puppy Episode"
Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge - WINNER
Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired
Black History Month
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another
Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign
Nickelodeon: That's Me Campaign
Value PBS: Landon's Story
Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program
Trollhunters - WINNER
All Hail King Julien
Elena of Avalor
The Loud House
Welcome to the Wayne
Outstanding Writing in a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing
Sesame Street - WINNER
Biz Kid$
Free Rein
Julie's Greenroom
Odd Squad
Outstanding Writing Special Class
Super Soul Sunday - WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Xploration Earth 2050
Xploration Outer Space
Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series - WINNER
Eastsiders
Relationship Status
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program
Danger & Eggs - WINNER
Disney Mickey Mouse
The Loud House
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Niko and the Sword of Light
Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program
A StoryBots Christmas - WINNER
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Through the Woods
Tumble Leaf
Vampirina
Outstanding Directing in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program
Free Rein - WINNER
Julie's Greenroom
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program
Giada's Holiday Handbook - WINNER
Ask This Old House
A Chef's Life
Family Ingredients
Mind of A Chef
Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger
Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program
Milk Street - WINNER
Furze World Wonders
The Kitchen
Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program
Harry - WINNER
DailyMailTV
Pickler and Ben
Rachael Ray
The Real
Outstanding Directing in a Game Show
The Price Is Right - WINNER
Family Feud
Let's Make a Deal
The Noise
Outstanding Directing Special Class
Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall - WINNER
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
East Los High
Skyward
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Sesame Street - WINNER
Buddy Thunderstruck
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Odd Squad
Project Mc²
The Talk
Outstanding Lighting Direction
The Talk - WINNER
Annedroids
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Outstanding Technical Team
Sesame Street - WINNER
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Cinematography
Scars of Nanking - WINNER
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Buddy Thunderstruck
Family Ingredients
Free Rein
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Giada In Italy - WINNER
1st Look
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Free Rein
Scars of Nanking
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Sesame Street - WINNER
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
Harry - WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Family Feud
The Price Is Right
STEVE
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall - WINNER
Annedroids
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation
All Hail King Julien: Exiled - WINNER
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
All Hail King Julien
Dragons: Race to the Edge
Lost in Oz
Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program
Dinotrux - WINNER
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie
Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year
Rusty Rivets
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action
Sesame Street - WINNER
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Annedroids
Dino Dana
Weird But True!
Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation
All Hail King Julien: Exiled - WINNER
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
All Hail King Julien
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Marvel's Spider-Man
Trollhunters
Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program
Dinotrux - WINNER
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
A StoryBots Christmas
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
The Tom & Jerry Show - WINNER
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Elena of Avalor
Sofia The First
Tangled: The Series
Outstanding Original Song
"A Song About Songs" - Sesame Street - WINNER
"Forever Bold" - Becoming Bold and Beautiful
"60 Second Song" - Harry
"Prologue – El Fez' Song" - Hotel Transylvania The Series
"Try A Little Kindness" - Sesame Street
Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program
Today Show, Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen - "You Will Be Found" - WINNER
CBS This Morning Saturday, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - "Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires"
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pharrell Williams - "Runnin"
Rachael Ray, Robert Randolph & The Family Band - "Love Do What It Do"
The View, Andra Day and Common - "Rise Up"
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Talk - WINNER
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style
Odd Squad
Project Mc²
The View
Outstanding Hairstyling
Live with Kelly and Ryan - WINNER
Harry
Odd Squad
Pickler and Ben
Project Mc²
Sesame Street
Outstanding Makeup
Live with Kelly and Ryan - WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Harry
The Talk
Walk the Prank
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Days of Our Lives
Free Rein
The Young and the Restless
