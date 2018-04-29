Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital

Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux - Days of Our Lives

Maura West as Ava Jerome - General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos - General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn - General Hospital

John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller as Jason Morgan/Drew - General Hospital

James Reynolds as Abe Carver - Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron - The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland - The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams - Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson as Chloe Mitchell - The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis - The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine - General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton - Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox - General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher - The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady - Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards as Nicole Avant Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome - General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter - The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady - Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson - General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton - Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn as Zende Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu as Reed Hellstrom - The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss as JJ Deveraux - Days of Our Lives

Hudson West as Jake Webber - General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton as Zach Sinnett - The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer as Scooter Nelson - Days of Our Lives

John Enos as Roger - Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica - Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson as Stella Henry - General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Anne Winters as Mia Phillips - Zac & Mia - WINNER

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett - The Bay The Series

Vanessa Kelly as Journee - Giants

Lilly Melgar as Janice Ramos - The Bay The Series

Alicia Minshew as Angelica Caruso - Tainted Dreams

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett - The Bay The Series - WINNER

James Bland as Malachi - Giants

Richard Brooks as Augustus Barringer - The Rich and the Ruthless

Van Hansis as Thom - Eastsiders

Kian Lawley as Zac Meier - Zac & Mia



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos - The Bay The Series - WINNER

Molly Burnett as Laura - Relationship Status

Terri Ivens as Orchid - The Bay The Series

Kira Reed Lorsch as Jo Connors - The Bay The Series

Alexis G. Zall as Bec Meier - Zac & Mia

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Eric Nelsen as Daniel Garrett - The Bay The Series - WINNER

Brandon Beemer as Evan Blackwell - The Bay The Series

Stephen Guarino as Quincy - Eastsiders

John Halbach as Ian - Eastsiders

Derrell Whitt as Will Campbell - The Bay The Series

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Patrika Darbo as Mickey Walker - The Bay The Series - WINNER

Jennifer Bassey as Beverly Newman - Anacostia

Thomas Calabro as Arthur Tobin - The Bay The Series

Chad Duell as Adam Kenway - The Bay The Series

Mike E. Winfield as Jeremy - Conversations in L.A.

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Dove Cameron as Liv and Maddie Rooney - Liv and Maddie: Cali Style - WINNER

Kristos Andrews as Tyler - This Just In

Ed Asner as Santa Claus - A StoryBots Christmas

Michela Luci as Dana - Dino Dana

Raven Symone as Raven Baxter - Raven's Home

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants - SpongeBob SquarePants - WINNER

Christopher Diamantopoulos as Master Eon - Skylanders Academy

Tress MacNeille as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry, Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony - VeggieTales in the City

Andy Richter as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort - All Hail King Julien: Exiled

John Tartaglia as Splash & Mrs. Tidy - Splash and Bubbles

Outstanding Culinary Host

Vivian Howard, Host - A Chef's Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Host - Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Host - Guy's Ranch Kitchen

Lidia Bastianich, Host - Lidia's Kitchen

Danny Bowien, Host - Mind of A Chef

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Raul De Molina, Host - El Gordo y la Flaca

Lili Estefan, Host - El Gordo y la Flaca

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent - El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor - Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host - SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host - Family Feud

Alex Trebek, Host - Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Host - Let's Make a Deal

Pat Sajak, Host - Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Host - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Brandon McMillan, Host - Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan - WINNER

Roman Atwood, Host - Roman Atwood's Day Dreams

Jack Hanna, Host - Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

David Osmond, Host - Wonderama

Steve Spangler, Host - Xploration DIY Sci

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts - Access Hollywood Live

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts - Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Host - Steve Harvey

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host - The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Host - Larry King Now