Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

UPDATE: Hours after a huge blow up, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has now apologized for his Sunday afternoon social media tirade. Utilizing the same medium that he used to bash girlfriend Jen Harley with, the reality star posted an apology on Instagram Stories, explaining that he's sorry for his actions.

He wrote, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."

The MTV star also deleted the series of angry Instagram posts written by him as well as his fans.

______

Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a nasty fight in front of the world. The two parents exchanged insults on social media on Sunday with the Jersey Shore star even joking that he was going on a "Ronpage."

It all began on Sunday afternoon when Ronnie hopped on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

The 32-year-old father added, "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving."

He ended it with the hashtags "Facts" and "Yeahhh buddy."

Ronnie is no stranger to explosive relationships. His dramatic relationship with Jersey Shore castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was well-documented on the program during the reality show's original run on MTV. Given their dynamic, Sammi declined from participating in the 2018 reunion, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, to avoid "potentially toxic situations."