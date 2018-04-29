Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a nasty fight in front of the world. The two parents exchanged insults on social media on Sunday with the Jersey Shore star even joking that he was going on a "Ronpage."

It all began on Sunday afternoon when Ronnie hopped on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

The 32-year-old father added, "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving."

He ended it with the hashtags "Facts" and "Yeahhh buddy."

Ronnie is no stranger to explosive relationships. His drama relationship with Jersey Shore castmate Sammi was well-documented on the program during the reality show's original run on MTV. Given their dynamic, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola declined from participating in the 2018 reunion, Jersey Shore Family Vacation to avoid "potentially toxic situations."