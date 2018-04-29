Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Get Cozy at Stagecoach Amid Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Audrina Patridge, Ryan Cabrera, Stagecoach 2018

Chevrolet

Former The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are fueling those rekindled romance rumors with a joint appearance at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival.

Cabrera posted on his Instagram Stories feed on Saturday videos of the two sitting close together on lawn chairs and hanging out with a couple at the event, which was held this weekend in Indio, California.

Last week, a report stated that the former Hills stars had rekindled their romance. Patridge, who is currently going through a divorce, and Cabrera have not commented.

On Thursday, Audrina's stylist posted an Instagram Stories video showing her, the former reality star and Cabrera getting hydrating IV drips together, with the two Hills alums sitting together.

An eyewitness also told E! News they saw Patridge and Cabrera at a W Hollywood jazz night event early this month and that the two sat with their arms around each other and held hands.

Audrina Patridge, Ryan Cabrera, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Photos

The Hills: Celebrity Cameos

Patridge and Cabrera first sparked romance rumors in 2010 and had part of their relationship documented on the final season of The Hills. They dated for several months.

News of Patridge and Cabrera's rumored rekindled romance comes seven months after she filed for divorce from pro BMX rider Corey Bohan, father of their 1-year-old daughter Kirra.

 

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Audrina Patridge , The Hills , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Breaks Social Media Silence After Cheating Rumors

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

Tenley Molzahn, Robert Zepeda, Instagram

Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Marries Longtime Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up for a Selfie at Colosseum in Rome

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Daughter, Sienna Princess, Birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna's 1st Birthday Party Is Fit for a Princess

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.