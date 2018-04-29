Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna's 1st Birthday Party Is Fit for a Princess

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy first birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!

Ciaraand husband Russell Wilson's daughter and first child together turned 1 on Saturday and received a birthday celebration fit for, well, a princess.

The R&B singer posted on Instagram early on Sunday a photo of their little girl sitting in a high chair, which is decorated with a large, pink, tulle skirt, a garland of pink and white roses (which appear to be faux) and the word "One" spelled out in gold lettering. Sienna is wearing a pink flower crown and adorably putting both her hands over her ears.

"Princess Sienna's 1st Birthday! 4.28.17," Ciara wrote. "Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel."

Near the child is a pink basket made to look like a hot air balloon, decorated with dozens of pearly pink, white and blue balloons. Another display of white and pink roses sits on the floor. On a small, round table sits a three-tier white and pink cake bearing the child's name and age.

Photos

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Russell posted the same photo, writing, "1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara."

The family will celebrate another special birthday next month, when Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn turns 4.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Celeb Kids , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News , Russell Wilson
Latest News
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Tribute Video for Andrew Lincoln Is Sweet Enough to Make Negan Cry

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Could Be Headed for a Split

Barbra Streisand, Carpool Karaoke

Barbra Streisand Confusedly "Sings" Cardi B with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Why Kendall Jenner Says She and Kylie ''Flipped Roles'' in Their Personal Lives

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Blasts Pete Davidson Over SNL Spoof of Their Breakup

Giuliana & Jason Play "The Host Is Right" With Neiman Marcus Items

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.