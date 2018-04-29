Paris Hilton Says Sex Tape Leak Was Like "Being Raped"

It's been more than 14 years since Paris Hilton's sex tape was first leaked and in a new documentary, the heiress and socialite opens up about how violated she felt by its distribution.

The home video of her having sex with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon in 2001, when she was 19, was first posted on the Internet in late 2003 and made her famous, weeks before she made her debut in what would become the hit reality show The Simple Life.

"It was like being raped," Hilton, now 37, says in the film, titled The American Meme, according to USA Today. "It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, 'I just don't want to live,' because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn't want to be known as that."

The American Meme premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival this weekend. Hilton made her comments at a post-screening Q&A.