Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bring Coachella Vibes to Warriors Game

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 8:45 AM

Beyonce, Jay Z

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It's Beychella meets the NBA.

A week after Beyoncé gave two much-talked-about performances at the two-week Coachella 2018 music festival, she and husband Jay-Z had a date night at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game in Oakland, California.

There, they brought the Coachella vibes with them; with them sitting among thousands of fans in yellow Warriors shirts, the scene brought to mind part of Bey's first Coachella show, which featured her and scores of background dancers dressed in yellow.

Photos

Beyoncé's Sexy Coachella 2018 Looks

During her Coachella shows, Bey performed mostly solo but also sang with Jay-Z, as well as guests such as sister Solange and fellow Destiny's Child singers Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

The trio, who have reunited several times over the past few years, reunited during both Coachella shows. They reunited again a few days after the festival ended for a girls' night out.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
