Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus Get Married in a Beach Wedding Ceremony

"I've done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel," Shanina had told Vogue Italia in an interview published on Friday. "I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach. I'm incredibly excited for the big day!"

Shanina had told Daily Mail Australia last year that she and Ruckus planned to get married on a beach, saying, "Growing up in Australia, all Aussie's love a beach, so we'd love to see that happen. Unfortunately, I won't be having a wedding in Australia."

She also said she would wear a wedding dress that was beach appropriate, saying, "I don't like the big, puffy dress."

Shanina and Ruckus got engaged just after Christmas 2015 on Kravitz's private beach (Ruckus and Kravitz are cousins) after dating for less than a year. He presented the model with two Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings and let her pick one.