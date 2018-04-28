Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus Get Married in a Beach Wedding Ceremony

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 8:15 PM

Congrats to Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus!

The 27-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model and her beau, whose real name is Greg Andrews, tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in the Bahamas on Saturday, more than two years after getting engaged, E! News has confirmed.

The duo were wed on Lenny Kravitz's private island Eleuthera. Attendees included Ashlee Simpson-Rossand Evan Ross—who served as one of Ruckus' groomsmen, Rev Run and his wife Justine, models Hannah Ferguson and Nadine Leopold, and WAGS L.A.'s Olivia Pierson,Natalie Halcro and Nicole Williams—who were bridesmaids. Williams arrived with husband and NFL player Larry English.

Guest sipped on Don Julio and Mumm Champagne while enjoying the tropical destination. 

"I've done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel," Shanina had told Vogue Italia in an interview published on Friday. "I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach. I'm incredibly excited for the big day!"

Shanina had told Daily Mail Australia last year that she and Ruckus planned to get married on a beach, saying, "Growing up in Australia, all Aussie's love a beach, so we'd love to see that happen. Unfortunately, I won't be having a wedding in Australia."

She also said she would wear a wedding dress that was beach appropriate, saying, "I don't like the big, puffy dress."

Shanina and Ruckus got engaged just after Christmas 2015 on Kravitz's private beach (Ruckus and Kravitz are cousins) after dating for less than a year. He presented the model with two Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings and let her pick one.

She chose a gold band featuring both her and DJ Ruckus' initials engraved in diamonds and an amethyst, her birthstone, and later showed off her bling on Instagram.

"This [Love] is a sure thing!" she wrote at the time. "I said 'YES!! YES!!' @djruckusofficial #loveofmylife #mrsandrews #heputaringonit #togetherforever."

