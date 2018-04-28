Kelly Clarkson Totally Transforms With New Blonder, Bang Hairstyle

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 6:20 PM

Kelly Clarkson, Taste for a Cure

John Sciulli/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

Kelly, is that you?

Kelly Clarkson totally transformed her appearance when she debuted a new very blonde, and very banging hairstyle on Friday night. The superstar songstress made her big bang reveal at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 23rd annual "Taste for a Cure," an annual event that raises funds for highest priority cancer research at UCLA.

For the charitable function, the 36-year-old donned a cut-out little black dress by Elie Saab, black tights and black platform Alice and Olivia heels. She wore her new, oh-so-blonde fringed style, which was done by Robert Ramos, in an topknot updo.

During the event, which was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the foundation presented its 2018 Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award to NBC Entertainment President, Paul Telegdy.

After Teledgy gave his acceptance speech to the crowd, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer performed her new single, "I Don’t Think About You" and her four-time platinum hit, "Stronger."

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Best Looks

Just two days ago, Kelly stopped by the Ellen Degeneres Show and had quite a different look going on for the TV appearance in which she talked about her "bossy" kids.

Kelly posted an Instagram photo, alongside the funny lady, with the caption, "Hanging with the real @theellenshow this afternoon- Team KC."

In the pic her hair is ashy blonde, bang-less and full of waves. Of course, that mega-watt smile is exactly the same!

In the past few months, the first-ever American Idol winner's tresses have gone from brown to highlights of blonde to blonde, but last night's platinum style has definitely stepped up her blonde game to a whole new level.

We can't complain—blondes do have more fun, Kelly C!

(E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal)

