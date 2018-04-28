Jessica Alba Gets Birthday Flowers and Breakfast in Bed From Family

Happy birthday, Jessica Alba!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday with her family, who surprised her that morning with breakfast in bed. She posted on her Instagram Stories feed a photo of her meal, which consisted of a waffle and syrup, bacon and an egg white omelet. The pic also shows a couple of wrapped gifts.

Alba is married to Cash Warren and shares three children with him—daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, and 3-month-old son Hayes.

"@cash_warren and my babies sent me another stunner #feelingloved," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of a container filled mostly with light pink roses and peach carnations.

Alba also posted photos of more birthday bouquets she received, including another display of mostly pink roses sent to her by famed movie and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer's TV production company.

Alba stars in an upcoming Bad Boys TV spinoff called L.A.'s Finest and Bruckheimer is one of the project's executive producers.

"Spoiled by JBTV," the actress wrote. "Thank you @jerrybruckheimer and team!"

Earlier in the week, Alba celebrated her birthday early at a surprise party with her Honest Company colleagues.

"Got an early bday surprise at work today!" she said on Instagram. "Real bday on April 28th #blessed @honest #entrepreneurlife."

