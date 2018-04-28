Kym Johnson Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Robert Herjavec's Twins

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Twins

Instagram

Kym Johnson's babies are "twinning" in more than one way.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro gave birth to son Hudson Robert Herjavec and daughter Haven Mae Herjavec, her first children overall and her first with her 55-year-old husband, a Shark Tank star and one of her former dance partners.

Johnson posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a sweet new photo of the fraternal twins lying in what appears to be a double stroller, in what marks the clearest public pic of the babies yet. At this point, the newborns look almost identical.

"Twinning," she wrote.

On Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of her holding and Herjavec cuddling the twins swaddled in blankets. The pic was taken just after they were born.

"#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world!" she wrote. "Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs . I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I'm loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can't believe how lucky I am to be their Mom."

Photos

Celebrity Parents With Twins

Last month, Johnson and Herjavec celebrated with friends at a surprise baby shower thrown by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Carson Kressley. There, the couple revealed the sexes of their twins with a balloon-popping ceremony.

The twins are Herjavec's fourth and fifth children. He has two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kym Johnson , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Which TV Witch World Is Best To Be a Witch?

Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Saint West and Reign Disick's Halloween Costumes Are a Direct Shout-Out to Kanye West

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Brie Bella, Total Divas 807

Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

3 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez's "InStyle" Interview

Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Morning Talk Show Hosts Bust Out Their Halloween Best

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.