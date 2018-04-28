Katy Perry and Her "Darling" Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 9:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Pope Francis

VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

How's this for a holy date?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis on Saturday at the Vatican at the United to Cure event, an international conference on the cure for cancer. Perry was one of the speakers. She wore a black outfit, complete with a black hat and bandeau veil. Bloom wore a black and white suit.

Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, have dated on-and-off again in the past and are rumored to have rekindled their romance a few months ago. They have been spotted together many times since they announced in February 2017 they were "taking space" after 10 months of dating. They have not commented on the status of their current relationship but in an Instagram Stories video posted earlier on Saturday, Perry called Bloom her "darling." 

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

The two also attended the conference with her manager, teacher Bob Roth, the CEO of the a meditation non-profit David Lynch Foundation, and her mother, Mary Perry. The singer's parents are both Evangelical pastors.

The pop star spoke at the event about how she uses transcendental meditation instead of prescription drugs to treat her anxiety and stress. She had said in 2014 that she anti-anxiety medication to treat pre-stage nerves.

"It has helped a lot with my anxiety. Instead of having to turn to prescription [drugs] I've been able to turn to this," she said at the conference, according to Newsweek.

"It helps incredibly with jet lag, and we did it this morning at 7 o'clock," she said, joking, "And for the Italians, it helps with the hangovers."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Religion , Pope Francis , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Which TV Witch World Is Best To Be a Witch?

Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Saint West and Reign Disick's Halloween Costumes Are a Direct Shout-Out to Kanye West

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Brie Bella, Total Divas 807

Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

3 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez's "InStyle" Interview

Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Morning Talk Show Hosts Bust Out Their Halloween Best

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.