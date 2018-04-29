Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

David Livingston/Getty Images
Roll out the red carpet!
The Daytime Emmy Awards takes place tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be hosted by Mario Lopez and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood.
A slew of celebs, including Loni Love, Chris Harrison, Marie Osmond, Natalie Morales and more flocked to the red carpet on Sunday afternoon. Lucky for fans, the night's host even hit the red carpet with his wife Courtney Lopez and their two kids.
Several honors were already passed out at the preliminary Creative Arts Daytime Emmys on Friday, which celebrated outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres.
But now it's time to talk fashion! Keep scrolling for all the stars' ensembles.
Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, Eve & Julie Chen
The trio of ladies teams up with their new co-host, Eve, on the red carpet at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Kellie Pickler
The country cutie and TV host was anything but mellow in yellow at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Julie Chen
The Talk co-host selects an eye-catching design for the red carpet.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Giada De Laurentiis
The celebrity chef went for red on the red carpet at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Natalie Morales
The Today show's co-host opted for a bright and strapless Rubin Singer dress on the red carpet for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Rena Sofer
The actress selects a two-twee design for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Sharon Case
The model and actress opts for a one-shoulder design for the daytime event.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Steve Harvey's stepdaughter strikes a pose at the glittering award show.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon
The Real co-hosts got real about their fashion when they attend the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Tamera is wearing JOVANI.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Chris Harrison
The Bachelor host is all about a classic peaked collar tux on the red carpet on Sunday.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Marie Osmond
The singer and personality opts for lace for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Reign Edwards
The celeb is glittering in gold at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez
The night's host brought his wife and daughter to the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
REX/Shutterstock
Courtney Hope
The Bold And The Beautiful star shows some skin in a daring outfit.
REX/Shutterstock
Nick & Vanessa Lachey
Date night done right! The couple gets cozy on the red carpet.
REX/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron
The Descendants star commands the evening in a light pink power suit.
REX/Shutterstock
Raven-Symone
Belle of the ball! The View makes a strong statement in a dramatic gown.
REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Lachey
The television personality brings the glam in a silver beaded gown.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Carolyn Hennesy
The General Hospital star looks stunning on the red carpet.
REX/Shutterstock
Lilly Melgar
The soap actress shows some skin in a sheer gown with lace detailing.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM