Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

Roll out the red carpet!

The Daytime Emmy Awards takes place tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be hosted by Mario Lopez and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood.

A slew of celebs, including Loni Love, Chris Harrison, Marie Osmond, Natalie Morales and more flocked to the red carpet on Sunday afternoon. Lucky for fans, the night's host even hit the red carpet with his wife Courtney Lopez and their two kids.

Several honors were already passed out at the preliminary Creative Arts Daytime Emmys on Friday, which celebrated outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres.

But now it's time to talk fashion! Keep scrolling for all the stars' ensembles.