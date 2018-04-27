Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Roll out the red carpet! 

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards takes place tonight, two days before Sunday's 2018 Daytime Emmys. Both star-studded gatherings take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and are hosted by Mario Lopez and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood

More than 70 honors will be passed out across the two ceremonies, which celebrates daytime television programming. As for this evening's main event, the outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres will take center stage. 

But now it's time to talk fashion! Keep scrolling for all the stars' ensembles. 

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Date night done right! The couple gets cozy on the red carpet. 

Dove Cameron, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron

The Descendants star commands the evening in a light pink power suit. 

Raven-Symone, Raven, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Raven-Symone

Belle of the ball! The View makes a strong statement in a dramatic gown. 

Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Lachey

The television personality brings the glam in a silver beaded gown. 

Carolyn Hennesy, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Carolyn Hennesy

The General Hospital star looks stunning on the red carpet. 

Lilly Melgar, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Lilly Melgar

The soap actress shows some skin in a sheer gown with lace detailing. 

