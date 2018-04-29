Kyle's Sinister Past Comes Back to Haunt Him and Megan Finally Learns His Dark Secret on The Arrangement

As you can imagine, that didn't go very well. In order to protect himself, Zach pretends he is using drugs again and that Julie was his dealer.

"You want to help yourself? Tell the truth. Whatever you're doing can't be as bad as you think," Kyle advised his assistant. "Dude, he's not going to stop until he gets the truth. I don't want to see that happen to you."

Zach senses a weakness in Kyle and tries to appeal to his selfless side. "Then get me out of here. Just let me go," Zach begged him. "You'll never see me again." But it won't be that easy. "He will find you wherever you go," Kyle warned him.

Once Megan finds out Zach was taken to the facility, she decides it is now or never. She needs to go back to Julie's house and get some real answers. Turns out the truth is far more sinister than she could have comprehended. At Julie's house, she's quickly introduced to her brother Aaron Woolth, who gives her a story that changes everything.