Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo on Split From Husband Larry: "It's Hard"

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 3:53 PM

Even though Theresa Caputo and her ex Larry Captuo are "in a good place," that doesn't mean that their split isn't still "hard" for their family.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's Long Island Medium, Theresa opens up about her separation from Larry and shares how her family is handling the split.

"So Theresa, how you gettin' along?" Theresa's dad asks her in the clip above.

"I'm good," she replies. "There's a lot of things that I didn't realize that now I have to do, that I, you know, I  guess took for granted that Larry might've done. Like simple things, taking out the garbage."

"With him still in California, you know, it's hard," Theresa continues.

Theresa's dad tells her she doesn't have to worry about it because he's around to help her.

"I mean look, I know we really don't talk about it a lot because, you know, it's hard," Theresa tells her dad. "But Larry and I are in a good place with each other."

But she later adds that even though this is something between her and Larry, it's "hard for everyone" and "affecting our whole family."

Watch the sneak peek above to see Theresa open up to her dad about her split from Larry.

Long Island Medium airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

