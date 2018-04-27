Avengers: Infinity War Sneak Peek: See Photos From the New Marvel Movie

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 3:05 PM
The wait is over!
Avengers: Infinity War is here and we're bringing you a sneak peek look at the new Marvel movie. In pictures from the film, we see stars Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and more of the cast joining forces.
The movie hit theaters on Thursday evening and is already set to break box office records. According to reports, Avengers: Infinity War made $39 million from Thursday night tickets sales alone. So we think it's safe to say Marvel has another massive hit on their hands.
Before you head to the theater to check it out this weekend, take a look at picture from Avengers: Infinity War in the gallery below!
Are you excited to see this movie? Sound off in the comments!
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.
