Jessica Simpson Snaps a Bikini Selfie During PDA-Filled Vacay With Eric Johnson

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 3:00 PM

Snapping a bikini selfie on vacation is so irresistible.

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson decided to kick off summer early by enjoying a tropical vacation.

A source tells E! News the Hollywood couple flew in with another couple from New York earlier this week.

Once they arrived, the fashion designer and former NFL player started savoring some romantic time together under the sun.

"They have been all over each other at the beach and not shy at all with the PDA," a source shared with E! News. "They are always kissing, hugging, coming up to each other from behind. They can't keep their hands off each other."

Celebs on Vacation

Fans got a sense that things were heating up by the beach when Jessica shared a shirtless shot of her husband. "Babe Alert," she shared on Instagram as Eric carried a surfboard.

Jessica also decided to showcase her own swimsuit while snapping a selfie in her hotel room. "Vacation closet vibes," she wrote while wearing a leopard print bikini top and a bathing suit cover-up.

And on Friday afternoon, the singer showcased her tan when posing for a picture. "When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch #sandstache," Jessica wrote to her followers. 

While some fans may be interested in the fashion, others may be totally intrigued by Jessica's beach hair. As it turns out, the woman behind the Jessica Simpson Collection revealed her "beach hair essentials" on Instagram Stories during her stay.

The proud mom gave credit to Honest Beauty's $18 sea salt spray and Rita Hazan's $26 lock and block protective spray. BRB—headed to the local beauty store now. 

Enjoy the rest of your getaway, Jess!

