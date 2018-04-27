Melissa McCarthy, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Share Hilarious Photos for Old Headshot Day

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa McCarthy, Old Headshots

Instagram

Pictures are forever!

Lots of celebrities have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career. Thankfully, Melissa McCarthy brought it to our attention that today is Old Headshot Day on social media and we're not sure we were ready to laugh this hard on a Friday. The good news is that Melissa isn't the only star who has shared headshots that should be framed and shown off for years to come.

Reese Witherspoon got in on the headshot action in the afternoon and revealed that, yes, she has always been adorable. In fact, her old headshot includes a parasol, overalls, a high pony and her million dollar smile. Check out some of the greatest celebrity headshots in honor of this random, yet amazing holiday below. Let us know which star you think really nailed their headshot all those years ago!

Watch

Sara Bareilles Gushes Over Katharine McPhee's Broadway Pivot

Photos

Cutest Celebrity Throwback Pics

Watch

Beyonce Looks Like Blue Ivy in Throwback Photo

Photos

Celebrity Yearbook

Vote for the best celebrity throwback headshot below.

National Old Headshot Day
Which throwback headshot is the funniest?
46.0%
4.4%
0.2%
0.5%
6.8%
0.8%
16.8%
8.8%
0.5%
15.2%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Melissa McCarthy , Sarah Hyland , Reese Witherspoon , , Ed Helms , Karlie Kloss , Ben Stiller , Top Stories
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Beyonce, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

TV's Top Paid Stars: By The Numbers

Rami Malek

Watch Rami Malek Turn Down a Fan's Request in This Hilariously Awkward Viral Video

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lena Waithe, Lily Collins and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.