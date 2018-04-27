Melissa McCarthy, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Share Hilarious Photos for Old Headshot Day

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:58 PM
Pictures are forever!
Lots of celebrities have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career. Thankfully, Melissa McCarthy brought it to our attention that today is Old Headshot Day on social media and we're not sure we were ready to laugh this hard on a Friday. The good news is that Melissa isn't the only star who has shared headshots that should be framed and shown off for years to come.
Reese Witherspoon got in on the headshot action in the afternoon and revealed that, yes, she has always been adorable. In fact, her old headshot includes a parasol, overalls, a high pony and her million dollar smile. Check out some of the greatest celebrity headshots in honor of this random, yet amazing holiday below. Let us know which star you think really nailed their headshot all those years ago!
View this post on Instagram
Serving Prince George looks since ‘95... am I a royal now?? #firstheadshot
#nationalheadshotday #oldheadshotday 😂😂
View this post on Instagram
Ok I’m joining in! #nationalheadshotday #oldheadshotday 😂😂
A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on
#oldheadshotsday - I still use this one for action auditions pic.twitter.com/Owm7KdZa0W— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 27, 2018
This was 10 years and 4 days ago 🤭 #oldheadshotsday pic.twitter.com/vOOpuHR9zY— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) April 27, 2018
#oldheadshotday— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 27, 2018
So. Much. Gel. pic.twitter.com/nnHwdVZUtM
I triple dog dare you to find a more 90's collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU— Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I know this is a day late, but Matt isn't on Instagram so thought I'd help him out. #OldHeadshotDay
A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on
Vote for the best celebrity throwback headshot below.
