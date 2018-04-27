When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:12 PM

With a whopping 76 characters featured in Avengers: Infinity War, it makes total sense that Chris Pratt called filming the superhero epic a "logistical nightmare." 

In theaters today, the blockbuster is the first of a two-part conclusion to "Phase Three" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings stars from Guardians of the GalaxyBlack PantherSpider-ManIron Man and more together for 160 minutes of action-packed adventure.

E! News sat down with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora) about what it took to pull the project off. As Pratt put it, "You've got 18 movies leading up to this movie so it's a massive cast and a logistical nightmare. You had people flying in and flying out, no one really knew. The crew, bless them, they worked so hard and for so long. Each of us popped in, did our stuff and left."

With such a complicated vision to execute, the co-stars said the moment their cast finally came together felt especially special.

"It never really felt unified until the day we had this massive scene and everybody was there," Chris shared. Zoe agreed, adding, "The energy was contagious. It was so positive and everybody was just so happy to be working together. We all felt lucky to be there." 

"It didn't feel like a goodbye," Pratt recalled. "It felt like a see you later." 

He added, "It's truly a gift for people who go to the cinema, but making it is a little but like putting together a million-piece puzzle."

For more from Chris and Zoe, including all the details on the experience of bringing their kids to set, check out the video above! 

