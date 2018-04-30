La Toya Jackson Says Late Brother Michael Jackson Still Sends Her Messages, Teases Upcoming Reading on Hollywood Medium

Michael Jackson has a message for his famous family members.

On Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, La Toya Jackson sits down with Tyler Henry, who relays message from the late King of Pop during a very surreal sit-down.

"Not just me but everyone in the family, there are a lot of unanswered questions of course. Tyler answered them for me. He came through really well which was great," La Toya told E! News exclusively of the upcoming episode. "I had questions in my head, but before I could even ask Tyler the questions he was giving me answers to them and he didn't even realize he was doing that. It was just everything I wanted to know. Tyler was there to deliver it to me."

La Toya says she still senses Michael's presence around her whenever she sees "lights flickering."