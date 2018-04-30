EXCLUSIVE!

La Toya Jackson Says Late Brother Michael Jackson Still Sends Her Messages, Teases Upcoming Reading on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Michael Jackson has a message for his famous family members.

On Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, La Toya Jackson sits down with Tyler Henry, who relays message from the late King of Pop during a very surreal sit-down.

"Not just me but everyone in the family, there are a lot of unanswered questions of course. Tyler answered them for me. He came through really well which was great," La Toya told E! News exclusively of the upcoming episode. "I had questions in my head, but before I could even ask Tyler the questions he was giving me answers to them and he didn't even realize he was doing that. It was just everything I wanted to know. Tyler was there to deliver it to me."

La Toya says she still senses Michael's presence around her whenever she sees "lights flickering." 

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

"That's him. I know it's not the bulb. They're flickering. So when that happens that means that he's around," La Toya dished.

So what messages did MJ send his sister? You'll have to watch the finale to find out!

For more from our interview with Tyler and La Toya, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.! And don't miss La Toya's full reading on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , La Toya Jackson , Michael Jackson , Death , Tyler Henry , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Olivia Culpo, Variety's Power Of Women 2018

Olivia Culpo Flashes $12,000 Rolex She Planned to Give Danny Amendola for His Birthday

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, SNL

Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised Pete Davidson Joked About His Split From Ariana Grande

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Here's What Happens to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Engagement Ring After Shawn Booth Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.