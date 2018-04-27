Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls How Postpartum Depression Took Her to a "Dark Place"

This isn't the first time Paltrow has talked openly about postpartum depression. She also wrote about it on her Goop website back in 2010. In her post, Paltrow claimed she had postnatal depression for about five months and described it as "one of the darkest and most painfully debilitating chapters of my life."

She also told Good Housekeeping she "felt like a zombie" during this time.

"I couldn't access my heart. I couldn't access my emotions. I couldn't connect," she told the magazine in 2011. "It was terrible."

In fact, Paltrow would often blame her feelings on her parenting abilities.

"I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother and a terrible person," she told the publication.

It wasn't until Martin spoke to Paltrow that she realized she had postpartum depression.

"About four months into it, Chris came to me and said, 'Something's wrong. Something's wrong,'" she told Good Housekeeping. "I kept saying, 'No, no, I'm fine.' But Chris identified it, and that sort of burst the bubble."

Still, Paltrow admitted she had a lot of misconceptions about it.

"The hardest part for me was acknowledging the problem," she continued. "I thought postpartum depression meant you were sobbing every single day and incapable of looking after a child. But there are different shades of it and depths of it, which is why I think it's so important for women to talk about. It was a trying time. I felt like a failure."