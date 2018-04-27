Anthony Mackie Didn't Know Winston Duke Was in Avengers: Infinity War?!

Avengers: Infinity War was such a huge production thatAnthony Mackie didn't know Winston Duke was in the movie.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles, actors Mackie, Duke and Sebastian Standiscussed filming and staying in shape for their roles. During the interview, Mackie, who plays Falcon, revealed how he found out he would be working on the film with M'Baku from Black Panther.

"I didn't even know he was in the movie," Mackie said pointing to Duke. He actually bumped into the actor while in New York City, and it was there that they realized they were both going to Atlanta to shoot the film.