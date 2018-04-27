Tom Holland Explains His "American Shower" Routine to Benedict Cumberbatch

Some people sing in the shower—and other people, like Tom Holland, take it a step further. Before Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, E! News' Sibley Scoles talked with Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch about their recent forays into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and she also asked about the fate of their characters after the fourth Avengers film premieres next year.

"To me, it's never unfinished business with Marvel. You never know if you're going to get a call back," said Cumberbatch, who made his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange and returns as the Sorcerer Supreme in the new movie. "As far as I'm concerned, I'm a small part in a much bigger narrative—a tiny tile in the massive mosaic of it all. When you finish your bit, you always think, 'For now.' Until you get the phone call saying, 'We need to pick it up. We need to re-shoot.'"

Cumberbatch doesn't mind getting back into character, of course.

"They don't stop improving," he told E! News. "That's the great thing about them."