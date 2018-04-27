Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations: "It's So F--ked Up"

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on the allegations against Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a guest on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and addressed the cheating rumors surrounding sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend.

Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan, a baby girl named True Thompson, on Thursday, Apr.12. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on Apr. 11. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital the following morning.

Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.

The baby's arrival followed shortly after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on Apr. 11. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.