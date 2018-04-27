Amy Schumer Hospitalized for "Horrible" Kidney Infection

It's been a tough few days for Amy Schumer.

On the heels of the release of her new movie, I Feel Pretty, the comedienne revealed she was recently hospitalized for a "horrible kidney infection."

"Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection," the star wrote on Instagram on Friday, posting photos of her in a hospital bed and friends and family supporting her.

She also thanked her doctors, her "bad ass" nurses and her husband "who's name is, I want to say, Chris?" in the post. Of course, she was referring to Chris Fischer. In addition, she gave a shout-out to her sister Kim Caramele (a.k.a "Kimby") and her personal assistant Molly "who have been by my side the whole time."