Ellen DeGeneres Scares Benedict Cumberbatch—With "Iron Man's" Help

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 8:54 AM
If you thought nothing could scare an Avenger, think again.
Benedict Cumberbatch proved otherwise during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Everything seemed to be going well for the Doctor Stranger character. The Avengers: Infinity War star was talking to Ellen DeGeneres about the kind of movies he hasn't done, including musicals and horror films. During this discussion, the actor admitted he scares very easily and has a "rampant" imagination. Next thing he knew, a person dressed as Iron Man jumped out from DeGeneres' side table.
"Oh! F--k off," he said after letting out a scream. The Imitation Game star proceeded to cover his face with his hands and poke fun at Robert Downey Jr.., who plays Iron Man in the Marvel movies.
"Robert, you've got to stop doing that," he quipped.
Even after the prank was over, Cumberbatch was still trying to calm his beating heart.
"Good, I am still alive. This isn't Heaven," he said. "Although, it would be nice to be in Heaven with you. But I'm still alive."
He then became suspicious DeGeneres would try to pull another fast one.
"What else is hallow here that might suddenly [jump out]?" he asked. "I should know this happens on this show. See? Honestly, now you've got me on a really high away paranoid trip."
Looks like DeGeneres claimed another victim.
"It's just really good that I'm not a sort of trained assassin or martial expert because he'd be dead—or she. I don't even know. I didn't get the gender because it was like [screams]," Cumberbatch said. "I need to lie down."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
In addition to getting spooked, Cumberbatch talked about his new TV series Patrick Melrose and what it was like to do his first Avengers movie with a full Marvel ensemble.
"It was weird," he recalled. "I mean, fantastic, daunting. My first day on set was with two icons—with Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr.—and that's kind of unnerving, especially because this character has to sort of stand beard to beard with another egotistical narcissist in the MCU."
He also confirmed he read the entire Avengers script, unlike some of his other co-stars who reportedly received copies with fake endings.
"It was a hard copy, and it was sort of chained to a person that was then taken back to some kind of police transport type of [thing]," he told the host.
So, why did he get this extra insight?
"When it was pitched to me (what he does in this film), Strange kind of guards the brackets of reality. So, that kind of covers quite a lot of territory, and I thought, ‘I need a little bit more to my scenes to know what else is going on,'" he explained. "That, and really good reps."
Watch the video to see Cumberbatch talk about the movie and fall for DeGeneres' prank.
Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.
