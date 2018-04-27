ABBA Announces New Music for the First Time in More Than 35 Years

Mamma mia! ABBA has new music on the way—for the first time in more than three decades.

The iconic Swedish pop group took to social media to end this week with the major announcement that they've joined forces once again in the recording studio.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" the group said in a joint statement.

As a result, two new songs have been added to the ABBA discography, one of which is slated for debut in a TV special this winter.