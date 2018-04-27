Stranger Things Season 3 Announces Production and Priah Ferguson Is Already Stealing the Show

Stranger Things season three, or Stranger Things 3 if you will, is officially in production. To mark the occasion, Netflix released the above video featuring all your old friends, like Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and David Harbour, and newcomers, like Maya Hawke and Cary Elwes, coming together for a table weird on April 20.

Much like Stranger Things season two, Priah Ferguson, Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica, steals the show in the video.

"Get out of here nerds," she says.