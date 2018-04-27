Staci Felker Speaks Out After Her Ex Is Linked to Miranda Lambert

This musical web continues to tangle.

This week, reports emerged claiming Miranda Lambertand fellow musician Evan Felker are dating. While the "Tin Man" songstress nor Felker have addressed the claims publicly, Lambert's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, added fuel to the rumor mill when he cryptically tweeted about karma, seemingly aimed at Lambert. Per an unconfirmed report from Us Weekly, Lambert and Feker are alleged to have struck up a romance while she was still "technically" with Anderson East.

Meanwhile, Felker is newly divorced from his wife of less than two years, Staci Felker. E! News can confirm that Evan filed for divorce from Staci in February. Felker's country group, the Turnpike Troubadours, was an opening act on Lambert's tour for select dates in early February.

Following the news, a fan posted videos about the situation that appeared to shade Evan and support Staci, who later met her in person.

"I was impressed someone could make me laugh so hard at my own misfortune," Staci told E! News exclusively. "We met for the first time after work on Thursday and I found her support of me to be endearing. It has been overwhelming how much love and encouragement I've received from people who have never met me. It has also been overwhelming to realize that I am no longer an anonymous person in my small city."