Avengers: Infinity War Stars Share Spoilers on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 5:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The veil of secrecy has been lifted.

Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke and Elizabeth Olsen capped off the Avengers: Infinity War cast's weeklong takeover of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC Thursday night. Out of the four actors, only Cumberbatch was given a real, completed script during production; as others revealed earlier in the week, some were given dummy copies. "They offered a room to sit in and read off an iPad for five hours—a room without anything else around you," Olsen said. "That sounds unpleasant, so I said, 'Can you tell me what goes on and give me my pages?'"

Since the movie is now in theaters, the actors agreed to reveal a minor spoiler on TV. With the lights dimmed, Cheadle, Cumberbatch, Duke and Olsen spilled secrets about their characters. Cumberbatch had tears in his eyes as he discussed Doctor Strange, confessing, "I feel a bit sick."

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 1 Now

Meanwhile, over on Conan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt were dropping bombshells of their very own. Conan O'Brien got them to divulge things like the location of the Soul Stone and the meaning of the post-credits scene. For the audience's benefit, however, the actors' answers were censored and never broadcast.

For those who've already seen the movie, keep quiet. After all, "Thanos demands your silence."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Conan , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Movies , Spoilers , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rami Malek

Watch Rami Malek Turn Down a Fan's Request in This Hilariously Awkward Viral Video

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lena Waithe, Lily Collins and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

8 Cute Baby Gifts for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Has Emotional Reunion With Fan She Used to Talk to on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Stands By Kanye West

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed as Man Is Charged With Concealing Her Body

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.