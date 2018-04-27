Avengers: Infinity War Cast Tours L.A. With James Corden

Fri., Apr. 27, 2018

James Corden's new business caters to a certain clientele—in this case, the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. On The Late Late Show Thursday, he launched the Star Star Tours, a.k.a. "the star tour that takes the stars on tour." One by one, thirteen of the film's stars—Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan and Letitia Wright—boarded Corden's bus to get an exclusive tour around L.A.

After Cumberbatch and Pratt applied sunscreen to Corden's legs, making the host's dreams come true, he showed them important landmarks...like a local Coffee Bean. Reggie Watts then led the group in a sing-along, where they'd repeat his freestyle: "I like outer space / Looking at alien races / Utilizing energy weapons / If somebody attacks me / I have the skills to defend myself / And if somebody doubts me...Well, that's too bad for them, because they gonna die."

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, The Late Late Show

Eddy Chen/CBS

Eventually, the actors made a pit stop at Golden Apple Comics, where they autographed merchandise and took selfies with fans. Since he doesn't appear in Avengers: Infinity War (or any Marvel movie), Corden was dismayed when no one asked him to sign a Peter Rabbit poster.

Before they resumed the tour, a mischievous Cumberbatch defaced Corden's face on the side of the bus. From there, Watts led the actors in another sing-along, this time in the vein of "We Are the World." Chris Hemsworth tried to join the ride-along toward the end, but was denied, and after they left the bus for good, Corden stumbled upon quite the artifact: an Infinity Stone.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
