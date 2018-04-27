Avengers: Infinity War Cast Tours L.A. With James Corden

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 5:25 AM
James Corden's new business caters to a certain clientele—in this case, the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. On The Late Late Show Thursday, he launched the Star Star Tours, a.k.a. "the star tour that takes the stars on tour." One by one, thirteen of the film's stars—Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan and Letitia Wright—boarded Corden's bus to get an exclusive tour around L.A.
After Cumberbatch and Pratt applied sunscreen to Corden's legs, making the host's dreams come true, he showed them important landmarks...like a local Coffee Bean. Reggie Watts then led the group in a sing-along, where they'd repeat his freestyle: "I like outer space / Looking at alien races / Utilizing energy weapons / If somebody attacks me / I have the skills to defend myself / And if somebody doubts me...Well, that's too bad for them, because they gonna die."
Eddy Chen/CBS
Eventually, the actors made a pit stop at Golden Apple Comics, where they autographed merchandise and took selfies with fans. Since he doesn't appear in Avengers: Infinity War (or any Marvel movie), Corden was dismayed when no one asked him to sign a Peter Rabbit poster.
Before they resumed the tour, a mischievous Cumberbatch defaced Corden's face on the side of the bus. From there, Watts led the actors in another sing-along, this time in the vein of "We Are the World." Chris Hemsworth tried to join the ride-along toward the end, but was denied, and after they left the bus for good, Corden stumbled upon quite the artifact: an Infinity Stone.
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.
When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!