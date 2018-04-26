Cardi B and Ozuna Perform "La Modelo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:01 PM

Cardi B and Ozuna just brought everyone to their feet in Sin City! 

The expecting mother and the "Unica" singer took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards to perform their hit "La Modelo," which features Cardi B also singing in Spanish and English.   

"Make sure you all to tune in to my performance with my good old friend," Cardi B teased on Instagram before showtime. "I don't know if you want it to be a surprise. When I get there, I'm going to ask him." 

The show, which airs on Telemundo from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, features one of the last performances from Cardi B until she gives birth. 

On Wednesday, the rapper announced she's canceling several of her scheduled shows to focus on her pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bodak Yellow" artist revealed this weekend's Broccoli City Festival would be her last performance for "a little while."

In December 2017, Cardi B and Ozuna premiered their music video for "La Modelo" which has more than 192 million views on YouTube. 

"I've done a lot of collabs, but most of the time, it's me on someone else's track," says Ozuna. "I'd never brought someone like Cardi B into my own music. When you hear, you'll say: ‘Wow, that woman is amazing, in English and in Spanish. That to me is the real crossover: a mainstream artist singing in Spanish," Ozuna said to Billboard in an exclusive interview about their track. 

How much are loving Cardi's and Ozuna's performance? Comment below! 

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

