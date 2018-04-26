Cardi B and Ozuna Perform "La Modelo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Cardi B and Ozuna just brought everyone to their feet in Sin City!

The expecting mother and the "Unica" singer took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards to perform their hit "La Modelo," which features Cardi B also singing in Spanish and English.

"Make sure you all to tune in to my performance with my good old friend," Cardi B teased on Instagram before showtime. "I don't know if you want it to be a surprise. When I get there, I'm going to ask him."

The show, which airs on Telemundo from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, features one of the last performances from Cardi B until she gives birth.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced she's canceling several of her scheduled shows to focus on her pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bodak Yellow" artist revealed this weekend's Broccoli City Festival would be her last performance for "a little while."