Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B just gave us something to remember on the red carpet of the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Ahead of her performance of "La Modelo" with Ozuna, the Invasion of Privacy rapper appeared wearing a multicolored maxi dress with large hoop earrings, crystal-embellished pink nails—her signature—and voluminous hair. The dress, courtesy of stylist Kollin Carter, features a pleated fabric with blue, red, pink, green and yellow panels that cinch just under her bust, making her baby bump more evident.

To pair with the look, celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used Marc Jacobs Beauty to create a golden beauty look that includes pink and gold eyeshadow, cat-eye liner, and full eyelashes. For her skin, she complemented the eyeshadow with golden highlights and light blush. Then, she finished with a mauve-toned lipstick.

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Celebrity hairstylist and master of Hollywood's wigs, Tokyo Stylez, added a half-up hairstyle with lots of voluminous curls that reminds of hairstyles from '90s sitcoms like The Nanny. Along with her nails, her overall beauty screams top-class diva in larger-than-size and metallic glisten.

Like the star and her highly-anticipated music, her dress and beauty is bright and high-energy, while also giving feminine, diva vibes. Next to the glittering and bodycon dresses that dominated the carpet, it's a refreshing take on red carpet fashion.

This comes of no surprise as the rapper is commonly appreciated her refreshing personality and fashion sense that drips with confidence.

RELATED ARTICLE: Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

RELATED ARTICLE: Channel Millie Bobby Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Cardi B Wants to Rival Chanel, Gucci With New Clothing Line

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.