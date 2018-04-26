Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

We've got a romantic situation on our hands!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce are engaged, his rep confirms to E! News.

Lauren also announced the news on Instagram with the caption "current situation" and an engagement ring emoji.

Mike added, "GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!! THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION."

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our engagement," Mike shared with E! News. "I am so blessed to have someone like Lauren by my side. She is officially Future Mrs. Situation."