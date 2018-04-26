Jennifer Lopez Premieres New Song "El Anillo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Show

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Only Jennifer Lopez can do what she does! 

The singer not only premiered her new song "El Anillo" on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award stage, but she also gave a killer performance as fans listened to the new track for the first time.

Fresh off the heels of her performance at the Time 100 Gala in New York, tonight, the 48-year-old star showed us her empress side. 

On Wednesday, the singer took to social media to announce that there was new music coming and at the same time she premiered the cover art for "El Anillo."

Lopez was dripping head to toe in diamonds and a nude mini-dress. She walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

The World of Dance judge recently held a launch event in Las Vegas, debuting her makeup collection with Inglot Cosmetics to press with the help of her friend and makeup artist Scott Barnes.

"I know that there's a trend to do very heavy makeup…but, like, you're not doing that," J.Lo said to the crowd. "People want to see your natural beauty shine through. For me that's the most important thing: You don't see makeup coming at you, but you see a beautiful girl coming at you. Enhance me. Don't make me look like I'm wearing a mask, so if people come up to me, they go: ‘Look at all that makeup she has on. She must look like crap when she wakes up.' That's not the desired effect."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Children, New Zealand

Prince Harry Comforts a Young Boy Whose Mother Died, Too

Fall TV split

These Are Fall TV 2018's Best and Worst New Shows—According to You!

The Grinch

6 Things Only The Grinch Can Get Away With During the Holidays

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo: See Photos of Their Beautiful Beachside Wedding

Jephte Pierre, Shawniece Jackson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Get Real About Parenthood

Kiernan Shipka

Why the Child-Star Curse Was No Match for Kiernan Shipka

Ellie Kemper, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

How Ellie Kemper Feels About Doing a Reboot of The Office

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.