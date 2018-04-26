Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ricky Martin, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

It's party time in Las Vegas!

Tonight marks the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards where your favorite singers will head to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for an evening of awards and unforgettable music.

The star-studded list of performers includes Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Ricky Martin.

Tonight's award show, which also celebrates 20 years of uninterrupted broadcast on Telemundo, could also be a big night for several artists nominated in a variety of categories. This year, J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuna top the list of finalists. 

Before the first award is handed out and the first artist takes to the stage, we have to talk about the fashion. We're on red alert for the best looks in our gallery updating throughout the evening below

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Bad Bunny, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Perfect in purple! The New Artist of the Year nominee shows off his signature style with matching sunglasses. 

Maluma, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Maluma

The Social Artist of the Year nominee may be one of the biggest winners of the night after this evening's show. 

Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Luis Fonsi & Agueda Lopez

Date night done right! The "Despacito" singer and his wife pose together before the live telecast begins. 

Article continues below

Ricky Martin, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer takes a break from his residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater for the star-studded award show. 

Sofia Reyes, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Reyes

The "1, 2, 3" singer dresses to impress at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. 

Wisin, Yomaira Ortiz, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wisin & Yomaira Ortiz

Cute couple alert! The famous pair gets ready to celebrate the best in Latin Music from the past year. 

Article continues below

Nacho, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nacho

Going bold in Las Vegas! The "Báilame" singer and Tropical Song of the Year nominee doesn't disappoint with his unique suit design. 

Becky G, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Becky G

The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female nominee works her black dress on the red carpet. 

Paty Cantu, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Paty Cantu

Say hello to the "#Natural" singer's latest red carpet look.  

Article continues below

Fernanda Castillo, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fernanda Castillo

Radiant in red! The actress turns heads for all the right reasons with her latest look. 

Santiago Salviche, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Santiago Salviche

"So humbled to have created with this amazing and beautiful powerhouse. Thank you for this champion!" the music director shared on Instagram before Jennifer Lopez's performance. 

Steve Aoki, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Aoki

The record producer and DJ brings his signature style to Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Noriel, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Noriel

Peace! The "desperté sin ti" singer opts for a casual yet still handsome look for his award show. 

Miguel Angel Silvestre, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Miguel Angel Silvestre

The Narcos star is likely to impress the ladies yet again with his latest red carpet look. 

Arbise Gonzalez, Motiff, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Motiff

The acclaimed music producer is ready for a rocking good time in Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Karol G, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Karol G

Black may be the color of the night. Fortunately for this Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year Female nominee, she knows how to wear it well. 

Eugenio Derbez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Eugenio Derbez

The Overboard movie star looks handsome in his black suit and matching tie. 

Andy Garcia, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Andy Garcia

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star is ready for a night of big performances. 

Article continues below

Gaby Espino, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Gaby Espino

The actress and entrepreneur wows in a sparkling dress while posing for photographers. 

Carmen Aub, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Carmen Aub

One of the evening's presenters blows kisses to the camera while gracing the red carpet. 

Laura Sanchez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Laura Sanchez

After documenting her hair and makeup routine on Instagram Stories, the beauty blogger arrives to the Mandalay Bay Events Center. 

Article continues below

Poyato, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Poyato

Looking sharp, sir! The LaMusica host shows off his bright blue blazer under the Las Vegas sun. 

Zuleyka Rivera, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Zuleyka Rivera

It's time to give credit where credit is due: "H&M: @emanuelmua, Diseñador: @usamaishtayofficial @thearchshow. Joyas: @eravos_official, Stylist: @karlabstyle," the TV host shared on Instagram

Vanessa Hauc, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Vanessa Hauc

Reporting live from Las Vegas, it's Telemundo's award-winning journalist. 

Article continues below

Watch the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards tonight at 8 p.m. only on Telemundo. 

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Target Red Alert , 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , VG , Top Stories
Latest News

Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking"

Tiffany Haddish Has a Plan for Her Unsolicited D--k Pics

Ariel Winter Promises More "Modern Family" Season 10 Twists

Amber Heard Never Feels Uncomfortable With Her Sexuality

Dakota Johnson Says Grandmother Tippi Is Her Toughest Critic

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Sneak Peek: Would Julia Roberts Do "My Best Friend's Wedding 2"?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.