Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 5:06 PM
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
It's party time in Las Vegas!
Tonight marks the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards where your favorite singers will head to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for an evening of awards and unforgettable music.
The star-studded list of performers includes Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Ricky Martin.
Tonight's award show, which also celebrates 20 years of uninterrupted broadcast on Telemundo, could also be a big night for several artists nominated in a variety of categories. This year, J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuna top the list of finalists.
Before the first award is handed out and the first artist takes to the stage, we have to talk about the fashion. We're on red alert for the best looks in our gallery updating throughout the evening below.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Perfect in purple! The New Artist of the Year nominee shows off his signature style with matching sunglasses.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The Social Artist of the Year nominee may be one of the biggest winners of the night after this evening's show.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Date night done right! The "Despacito" singer and his wife pose together before the live telecast begins.
Article continues below
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer takes a break from his residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater for the star-studded award show.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The "1, 2, 3" singer dresses to impress at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Cute couple alert! The famous pair gets ready to celebrate the best in Latin Music from the past year.
Article continues below
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Going bold in Las Vegas! The "Báilame" singer and Tropical Song of the Year nominee doesn't disappoint with his unique suit design.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female nominee works her black dress on the red carpet.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Say hello to the "#Natural" singer's latest red carpet look.
Article continues below
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Radiant in red! The actress turns heads for all the right reasons with her latest look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
"So humbled to have created with this amazing and beautiful powerhouse. Thank you for this champion!" the music director shared on Instagram before Jennifer Lopez's performance.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The record producer and DJ brings his signature style to Las Vegas.
Article continues below
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Peace! The "desperté sin ti" singer opts for a casual yet still handsome look for his award show.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Narcos star is likely to impress the ladies yet again with his latest red carpet look.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The acclaimed music producer is ready for a rocking good time in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Black may be the color of the night. Fortunately for this Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year Female nominee, she knows how to wear it well.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Overboard movie star looks handsome in his black suit and matching tie.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star is ready for a night of big performances.
Article continues below
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The actress and entrepreneur wows in a sparkling dress while posing for photographers.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
One of the evening's presenters blows kisses to the camera while gracing the red carpet.
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
After documenting her hair and makeup routine on Instagram Stories, the beauty blogger arrives to the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Article continues below
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Looking sharp, sir! The LaMusica host shows off his bright blue blazer under the Las Vegas sun.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
It's time to give credit where credit is due: "H&M: @emanuelmua, Diseñador: @usamaishtayofficial @thearchshow. Joyas: @eravos_official, Stylist: @karlabstyle," the TV host shared on Instagram.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Reporting live from Las Vegas, it's Telemundo's award-winning journalist.
Article continues below
Watch the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards tonight at 8 p.m. only on Telemundo.
(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?