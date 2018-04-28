Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

Springtime weather can be a bit confusing. One day it's cold, and the next it's warm.

Lupita Nyong'o, thankfully, just showed us how to master spring style with a bold and bright colorblock faux fur jacket. The pale pink, orange and red piece makes a statement with its texture and hues. Paired with a hot pink jumpsuit and silver pumps, it provides the colorful nature of warmer months with the warmth necessary for colder days.

Even better, the jacket, which is sold on the Nasty Gal website, is now 40% off. So you can rock the star's style for less than $100.