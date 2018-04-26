Brandi Glanville Addresses Nude Photo Backlash: "We All Question Whether We're Still Desirable"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 3:42 PM

Brandi Glanville

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Brandi Glanville is addressing the backlash she received over her NSFW tweet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a topless picture on social media of herself sitting on the edge of a bed, with her underwear pulled a bit down her legs.

"Having a Kourtney Kardashian sexy mom moment. I named my son Mason first jk [heart emoji] mad love," Glanville tweeted along with the photo, captured by Daily Mail on Thursday.

After receiving criticism on social media over the photo, Glanville decided to delete the pic. But she then addressed the controversy in a series of tweets to her followers.

Brandi Glanville Shares Selfie With LeAnn Rimes After Years of Feuding

"Sooo this happened last night :/ I guess it's #1 because it's still an epidemic anyway they are just boobs ugh live and learn #drinking and tweeting," Glanville wrote along with a picture of her book, Drinking & Tweeting.

She then shared in a second tweet, "I was having a mom of two and not bad for 45 moment after a crappy date sometimes we all question wether we're still desirable or not."

In response to her tweets, Glanville's fans defended the reality star.

"You're a strong, beautiful woman so who really gaf what everyone else thinks? Be you gorgeous. We all love you for it," one Twitter user wrote to Glanville.

Another tweet to Glanville reads, "Don't explain yourself, your family, fans & friends love you regardless. Haters can keep it moving."

What do you think of the photo controversy? Sound off in the comments!

